City of Germantown looking into purchasing country club property

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The city of Germantown is looking into the possibility of purchasing the land currently owned by the local country club after it recently announced it would be selling the property soon.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo said in a released statement that he’s asked the Germantown Parks and Recreation Commission to determine if it would be plausible for the city to turn the property into a park.

“This is a beautiful piece of property and with the limited amount of vacant land in our City, it just makes sense to assess the possibility of the City purchasing the land,” said Mayor Palazzolo.

“We understand that there will be great interest in the property from developers and possibly from those who wish to continue operating it as a country club. It’s just too great of an opportunity to let it pass without some serious consideration by the City…”

Once the commission comes back with their report it will be evaluated by the Board of Mayor and Alderman.

The city said it will be taking comments from the public and cost into consideration as well. If you would like to share your opinion, click here.