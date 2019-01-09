‘Armed survivalist’ charged with camper’s murder hunted people at California park, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALABASAS, Calif. – A man who was already in jail for gun violations was charged on Monday in several shootings, including one that killed a father camping with his children, and a string of burglaries all occurring in the area of Malibu Creek State Park over the past few years.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, Los Angeles County district attorney's officials said.

Prosecutors say Rauda used the park as a hunting ground, targeting campers and motorists in shooting incidents dating back to November 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On June 22, Rauda is accused of shooting and killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, while he was camping in a tent with his two daughters in the state park. The children were not injured.

The girls are listed as "Jane Doe #1 and 2" in a criminal complaint filed Monday charging Rauda with their attempted murders.

Prosecutors on Monday said Rauda shot at vehicles in and around the area of the Calabasas state park. The complaint lists people Rauda is charged with trying to kill, but not many details are offered in each case.

Many locals, who had remained on edge since Beaudette's killing, celebrated the charges.

"Things are back to normal hopefully, and (we don't) have to worry about some guy in the hills hunting people," Calabasas resident Joey Medaglia said. "It's pretty scary to be honest."

Pekka Mero, who also lives in Calabasas, said the town was cloaked in "an uneasy feeling" while the incidents remained unsolved.

"They had helicopters over my house at one point," he said. "They were hovering there for hours."

Rauda is accused of attempting to kill another man, Ian Kincaid, four days before Beaudette was fatally shot.

On July 22, 2017, Rauda allegedly shot at people identified as "Nathan G." and "Nicole K." with a shotgun. The complaint does not elaborate on what occurred, or if the two people were shot in separate incidents.

On June 8, 2017, Rauda allegedly shot at Thomas Marshall who was in a Tesla on Las Virgenes Road, according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 7, 2017, Rauda is charged with shooting at Melissa Tatangelo and Frank Vargas.

Prosecutors believe Rauda shot and wounded a man identified as Ernest Hill on Nov. 9, 2016, as he slept in a hammock in the Malibu Creek State Park area.

On Nov. 3, 2016, Rauda is charged with shooting and injuring James Rogers.

The motive behind the homicide and attempted murders is unknown.

The complaint also lists the burglaries Rauda allegedly committed on July 27 at the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center; Sept. 24 at the Las Virgenes Water District; Oct. 1 at Spectrum Development; Oct. 4, again at Las Virgenes Water District and Oct. 9, again at the community center.

Investigators have said the burglaries were notable because only food was taken.

Rauda was armed with a rifle when he was found and arrested on a remote hillside within the state park in October.

The defendant has a previous conviction in Ventura County from 2014, and convictions in Los Angeles County dating back to 2006, the complaint details.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but the date was continued until Jan. 22.

Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.