Vols roll on the road at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri 87-63 Tuesday, the Vols’ second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.

Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.

Freshman Xavier Pinson scored 14 points and Jordan Geist had 12 , all in the first half, for Missouri (9-4, 0-1 SEC).

The Tigers were playing for just the second time since Dec. 22, and they began with a flurry. Led by the scoring and passing of Geist, they took a 28-17 lead when Geist made a nifty feed to Kevin Puryear for a dunk with 7:04 left in the first half.

The Volunteers dominated from there. They silenced a once boisterous Mizzou Arena crowd when Derrick Walker swatted Pinson’s shot and Bowden scooped up the loose ball and sprinted downcourt for an emphatic dunk with a minute left in the first half. Tennessee led 42-31 at halftime.

The Volunteers expanded the lead early in the second half and were not seriously challenged. Tennessee shot 53.4 percent from the field and held Missouri to 36.8-percent shooting.