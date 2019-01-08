× Video shows trailer stolen from Eads home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man pulled up to an Eads home and made off with a trailer in a matter of minutes, but investigators believe they’ve nabbed the guy connected to more than just this theft.

The trailer’s owner showed video of the incident to Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators, who quickly knew who they were dealing with when they recognized the white four-door getaway truck decked out in decals.

Torrin Watkins, 44, is behind the crime, county authorities said.

His arrest affidavit also saying they recognized that white pickup from felony theft call at the Walmart in Bartlett four years ago.

It seems the recent theft he’s accused of put Watkins back on investigators’ radar.

Last week they spotted him in the area of Houston Levee and Macon, where he was arrested.

A quick look at court records show he has arrests dating back the last 24 years.

WREG went to his listed address. A woman there said Watkins is her estranged husband, and said she hasn’t been able to get in touch with Watkins.

She has a message for him: “Karma is something.” Also: “He need to come pay some bills. I got three kids.”

The people who had their trailer stolen hope they can get it back, as they often use it for work.