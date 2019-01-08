× Traffic stop for high beams leads to drug bust, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis men are behind bars after police say they found drugs and a loaded gun in their possession.

According to police, it all started when an officer pulled over a vehicle on Florida Street for driving with its high beams on. That’s when the officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a backpack inside which was carrying a loaded gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All three men inside the car – Justin Hardaway, Daniel Banks and Martavius Ward – denied ownership of the bag. All three were charged with various drug and firearm-related charges.