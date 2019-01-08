× Three injured in explosion at Oxford ammo plant, sheriff said

OXFORD, Miss. — A “minor” explosion injured three people at an ammunition plant in Oxford, Mississippi, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the explosion was reported at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Winchester plant on old Highway 7 North. It was non-hazardous and did not require hazmat response, they said.

Three people were injured, but those injuries were non-critical, the sheriff’s office said. The injured people were taken to Baptist Hospital Oxford.

First responders cleared the building. County authorities said there was no danger to surrounding neighbors and businesses.

Winchester is conducting an investigation on the explosion, the sheriff’s office said.