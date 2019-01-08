× Police: Thieves steal hundreds by stuffing Kroger merchandise in backpacks

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody after police say they stuffed hundreds of dollars worth of Kroger merchandise into their backpacks and walked out the door.

It happened Monday morning at the store at 3444 Plaza Avenue.

The security guard told police she saw a man and woman stuffing items into their backpacks and into a basket they were carrying around the store. When the guard confronted them, they dropped the basket near the front door and took off down Poplar Avenue.

Once they arrived on the scene, police set off in the same direction and eventually located two people matching the description given to them at the Starbucks on Poplar Avenue. Both individuals were detained and positively identified by the security officer as the suspects responsible for the theft.

They were identified by police as Cynthia Butler and Shawn Moore.

Authorities said they had $311.38 worth of merchandise inside the backpacks. The items in the basket that they dropped near the Kroger entranced totaled $54.91.

Both Moore and Butler were charged with theft of property.