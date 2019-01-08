× Police search for schizophrenic man missing from North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a man from the New Chicago neighborhood who hasn’t been seen since the day after Christmas.

Jacobi Rice says his 62-year-old uncle Reginald Rice, also known as “Curly,” is schizophrenic and suffers from epilepsy. Jacobi says it’s not unusual for his uncle to leave, but he always comes back.

“I hope he’s okay. I hope someone has my uncle,” he said as he posted fliers.

He says Reginald disappeared just before Thanksgiving, but was eventually found by neighbors and taken to the hospital after having seizures.

“Everybody knows that no matter where he’s at, even if he does wander off, he’s going to make it back to New Chicago,” Jacobi said.

But after being released from the hospital, Reginald wandered off again on Dec. 26.

It’s the longest he’s ever been gone. Jacobi is worried sick, so he’s posting flyers inside businesses where Reginald normally hangs out, and with the help of neighbors, he’s searching through the New Chicago streets.

“They take care of him because my grandmother passed, and when she passed he kind of lost it a little bit.”

In the police report, the family says Reginald was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black jeans. His family will search for him again this weekend. If you know anything, call police.