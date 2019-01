× Police: Man shot at 385 and Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 385 and Ridgeway about 9:30 Tuesday night.

Police said a man was shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

It is unknown if the victim knew the suspect. The suspect is unknown and no one has been arrested, police said.

Eastbound traffic on 385 is closed.