× North Memphis home completely destroyed in early morning fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A home was completely destroyed after it caught fire early Tuesday morning in North Memphis.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the fire started around 3:15 a.m. on Hickory Avenue.

The homeowner had just left for work when the home went up in flames possibly due to a space heater that was left on in the front of the home.

The fire quickly engulfed the home and even spread to the house next door. Thankfully, authorities were able to contain the second fire before it did much damage.

The first home is a complete loss, fire crews said, and will have to be demolished.

No one was hurt.