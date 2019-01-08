× Mississippi authorities need help identifying boy’s remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for help identifying a child’s body found five years ago in the Mississippi Delta.

Photos created by a forensic artist show what the child may have looked like at the time of his death.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the boy was five to seven years old when he died.

The remains were found Jan. 8, 2014 in the east side of Sharkey County, northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

No details were provided on when or how he died.

Call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (888) 8-CRIMES if you know anything.