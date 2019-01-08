× Memphis man holds accused car thief at gunpoint until police arrive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A southwest Memphis man who caught a crook allegedly trying to steal his car held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, police said.

Alfred Ivery is charged with motor vehicle theft in the incident.

Police say Ivery stole a 2001 Honda Accord on Sunday morning from a backyard on West Shelby Drive near Eighth.

But the man who owned the car heard a noise in his backyard and allegedly caught Ivery in the act.

Police say that man pulled out a shotgun and held Ivery at gunpoint until police arrived.