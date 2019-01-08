× Man arrested in connection to violent carjacking after police receive tip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week in connection to a violent armed carjacking all thanks to a tip.

On December 29, two people were sitting in a Ford FTU sedan in the 3100 block of Seminole Lane when they saw five men walk by them. They said two of the men stopped, turned around and ordered them out of the car at gunpoint.

Authorities said the passenger was forcefully removed from the vehicle. That individual doesn’t appear to have sustained any injuries.

All five suspects then jumped into the vehicle and took off with the passenger’s purse still inside.

Twenty minutes later a man said he was standing outside his 2007 Ford Escape when a black sedan matching the description of the one just stolen pulled up next to him. Again, two men exited the vehicle and demanded his keys at gunpoint.

Unfortunately for them, the suspects left empty handed after they couldn’t start the vehicle.

The next day police said the woman who was forcefully removed during the first carjacking called 911 after her car was stolen from her driveway. Police said there were no signs that the car had been broken into. They believe the suspects found the woman’s purse with her ID and keys inside, and came by the home to steal her car too.

While investigating this case, officers received information that the stolen Ford FTU sedan had been seen shortly after the initial carjacking at a store on Cromwell Street. That’s where officers said they caught a break in the case. Two of the suspects were seen getting out of the Ford FTU on surveillance camera.

Investigators released these images to the media and soon received a tip that one of the men was Traveon Guy.

Guy was taken into custody on Monday.