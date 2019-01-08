× Man accused of trying to stab pregnant woman with screwdriver, taking off with child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on felony charges after an argument over an abortion turned physical over the weekend.

According to police, the female victim was lying in bed Sunday with her daughters ages three and one when Demario Montague climbed through the bedroom window. She said he had moved out the day prior and wasn’t supposed to be there.

Montague was upset with the victim because she used money he had given her for an abortion to pay for rent, she said. That’s when the argument turned physical.

The victim said as she was trying to call police, Montague threw her up against the stove. Both fell to the floor with Montague on top of the woman. He then pinned her down by putting his knee on her chest and reached for a screwdriver, she said. When he attempted to stab her, the woman said she kicked him between the legs, causing his aim to be off just enough that it missed her head. Instead he reportedly stabbed a toy that was next to the woman’s head.

But the incident didn’t end there.

Police said as the woman called 911, Montague grabbed the one-year-old child and took off down the street. He refused to come out of a home and officers were forced to make their way inside.

Montague was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and custodial interference.

Neither the woman nor the children were injured.