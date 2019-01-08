Live at 9: MSCOR University, reusing school buildings & Chef Franco

MSCOR University

For many Mid-South residents with a past criminal conviction finding a job is all too often difficult, but a program right here in Memphis aims to change that. Harold Collins from the Memphis And Shelby County Office of ReEntry is here

to detail MSCOR University.

What to do with empty school houses?

A pair of buildings in South Memphis sit empty and abandoned after the schools they once housed were closed.

The City of Memphis owns them and now must figure out what to do with them.

That’s where Paul Young from Memphis Housing and Community Development comes into play.

Women in Business

Three decades ago, women couldn’t even get a business loan. Now the number of women who own businesses is skyrocketing, including here in Memphis.

Stacy McCall from the National Association of Women Business Owners joined us this morning.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Getting dinner together and doing it all in one pot! Chef Franco from Franco’S Italy is here with some recipes you’re going to love.

Franco’s Fagioli all’uccelletto

Ingredients:

2 small cans Cannellini or Great Northern

2-3 T Extra virgin olive oil

2 cups crushed San Marzano tomatoes or simple pomodoro sauce

1 sprig fresh Sage

2 cloves Garlic

Fine salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Optional:Chicken breast cut into medallions/ Italian sausage, pre-cooked and sliced

Directions:

Place oil into large pot over medium low heat; add the garlic and the sprig of sage.

After two or three minutes add the tomatoes and cook for about 8-10 minutes or until garlic is soft.

Add the beans and simmer for 15 minutes over low heat. Serve with grated pecorino cheese

To add meat: Salt and pepper chicken breast pieces and sauté in sliced garlic until cooked; add sausage,

crushed tomatoes and sage. Cook until tomatoes take on an orange color; add beans. Salt and pepper to

taste.

Franco’s Zuppa di ceci vellutata

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for drizzling

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 small white onion, minced

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

pinch crushed red pepper flakes

2-3 cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth or water

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon zest

Sea salt

Black pepper

Grated Pecorino

Thick sliced crusty bread, toasted and garlic rubbed

Directions: