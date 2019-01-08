× Downtown Memphis building purchased by New York-based developer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A New York-based developer has purchased a downtown landmark, the Royal Furniture building at 122 S. Main St., the Downtown Memphis Commission said.

Tom Intrator, who purchased the 65,000-square-foot building, already owns seven apartments totaling 1,630 units in the area.

Plans for the space were not released, but Royal Furniture will continue operating at the location. Intrator said ground-floor retail and either hospitality, residential, or office space could be located above.

“We don’t just want to fill this space—we want to create something remarkable. Memphis’ and Downtown’s growing demographics warrant a concerted recruiting effort for something dynamic, kinetic and sustainable … ,” Intrator said in a statement.

A DMC representative said the original 1948 structure would not be demolished.