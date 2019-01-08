× D.A.: Man pleads guilty to charges after Kroger abduction, rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to abduction, rape and robbery charges on Monday.

Ronald McKinney will not be eligible for parole, the District Attorney’s Office said.

According to authorities, McKinney abducted a woman after she left the Kroger at Poplar and Cleveland on December 23, 2016. He then drove her around the city to different ATMs and forced her to withdraw money.

The victim also told police during that time period he also sexually assaulted her several times.

After a brief chase with police, McKinney crashed his vehicle and the victim was rescued.

A trial was scheduled for this week, but McKinney ultimately decided to plead guilty to charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated robbery