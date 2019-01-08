× Crowds gather at Graceland to mark Elvis Presley’s birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday would have been Elvis Presley’s 84th birthday, and fans from all over the world were in Memphis celebrating.

A proclamation ceremony was held outside of Graceland featuring a special birthday cake, decorated with everything Elvis.

And fans were excited to hear about plans for a Graceland sound stage, for even more entertainment when they come to visit.

“We have an 80,000-square-foot exhibition space,” said Joel Weinshanker with Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“We’re going to be announcing in about 10 days, the first batch of about 50 concerts that are going to be at the sound stage bringing great live music, not only in Memphis, but, you know, at Graceland.”

After the party, fans and collectors have been able to take part in an on-site and online auction featuring several items, like concert memorabilia, clothing and jewelry worn by the king of rock and roll.