City Council chooses Sherman Greer for open seat, settling controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council members settled a months-long dispute Tuesday by appointing a representative to fill a vacant council seat.

Sherman Greer will serve in the District 1 seat vacated by Bill Morrison.

Greer has a long history of working in local politics and grew up in Hurt Village, then Frayser. He lives in Cordova now.

Council also appointed former county assessor Cheyenne Johnson to the vacant Super District 8 seat.

Council had deadlocked on appointing a representative to District 1 back in November. The issue caused four council members — Joe Brown, Martavius Jones, Patrice Robinson and Jamita Swearengen — to walk out and not return for several meetings.

