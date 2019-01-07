× Two men pursue, shoot at women who rejected them in McDonald’s parking lot

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two women were shot at Thursday in a West Memphis McDonald’s parking lot after rejecting advances from two men.

Police said the women were first approached at Walmart where they declined the suspects’ attentions, but the men followed them to the McDonald’s on North Missouri Street and tried again.

After being rejected a second time, police said the men fired at the victims’ vehicle, striking one of the tires.

“The two girls jumped out of it. A blonde-headed girl and another one and they was jumping around trying to stop the police,” said Mike Rhyne, a customer at Howard’s Donuts across the street.

Rhyne said the women flagged down officers themselves, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

“The police come over here and asked us did we hear anything and we heard one shot,” said Pat Gibson, who works at Howard’s.

“There’s just some crazy people out here. I mean, to get rejected and then want to shoot at somebody, that’s crazy,” she said.

Police said both men are still at large, but that they have leads.