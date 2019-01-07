× Students return to Kirby High after five-month absence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kirby High School students returned to what looked like a brand-new building Monday after rodents and snakes forced students out of not long after the start of the new school year.

A late school bus made some students late, but otherwise it was smooth sailing for students after a five-month absence.

Students made their way through metal detectors and into a newly renovated cafeteria.

Students liked what they saw and they’re glad to be back under the same roof again with all of their friends.

Of course, no one could forget the video that made the rounds on social media back in the fall of a snake slithering across a classroom. The school district also had a rodent and bug problem it had to take care of before the school could reopen.

But it also used that time to make some much-needed improvements and add some state-of-the-art technology.

Administrators say it was worth the wait to get the school looking like this for students, and they plan to do everything they can to keep it this way.