Police: Man pulls gun on woman during argument over child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he pulled a gun on a woman during an argument over a child.

According to police it all started when James Ayers refused to come to the door when family members tried to pick up the nine-month-old girl over the weekend. Family said they knocked on the door of the Browning home for several minutes before calling the child’s mother.

That woman then drove to the home with her sister, but once again, Ayers reportedly refused to come to the door. Twenty minutes later, he finally came to the door and began arguing with the two women.

That argument eventually escalated leading to Ayers pulling a shotgun, cocking it and then pointing it at one of the women.

Ayers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.