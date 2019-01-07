× Police investigating three overnight shootings across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating overnight shootings that sent three people to the hospital.

The latest happened in southwest Memphis around 1:30 a.m. on Boxtown Road.

Neighbors told us one person was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

In South Memphis, one person was injured after a shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Police said it happened near the Elvis Presley Coin-Op Laundry and South Memphis Market.

That victim was also taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police said they are also looking into a shooting in the Mitchell Heights area after they responded to a shooting call on Vernon Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

That person is expected to be okay.