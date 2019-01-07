Manhunt Monday: Terrence Bowen’s family pleads for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members are pleading for answers from anywhere as they look for a killer in a home invasion murder who also put children's lives at stake.

For Lillian Bowen, the nightmares are never-ending.

"I can't sleep, I be up at night just thinking like, Terrence, can you give me some answers?" Bowen said.

Two months ago her brother, 20-year-old Terrence Bowen, and his cousin were shot in their South Memphis home.

A neighbor called after hearing the gunshots. He went over to the house to see if everyone was OK, and ended up trying to do CPR.

When police arrived they found Bowen fighting for his life. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but he didn't survive.

Now is his family is fighting to get justice.

"I try to take it day by day, but I have a mother that want answers," Bowen said. "I want answers, my family want answers, we don't know what to do."

If you know anything about the two men believed to be behind the murder of Terrence Bowen, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 528-CASH.

"I'm afraid, the people that they say did it is just out, what if I run across them one day," Bowen said. "I'm afraid, I'm scared, my sister scared, my family scared."