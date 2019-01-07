Live at 9: City Council, your 2019 job search & ‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’

Memphis City Council

It’s back to business for the Memphis City Council this week. In this new year they’re expected to fill three seats that have sat empty for more than a month. Kemp Conrad and Frank Colvett stopped by to talk about that on Live at 9.

Your 2019 job search

Just last month, the labor department said more than 300,000 jobs were added right here in the U.S. That means if you’re looking for a job, now is the time to seize the moment. Angela Copeland stopped by to talk about what you can expect in your job search for 2019.

Author Chat: ‘Full Court Press’

In the 1970’s a lawsuit changed the way high school girls played basketball in this country. This landmark case had a star witness -Tennessee’s own Pat Summitt. Bill Haltom shines a light on how it all happened in his new book “Full Court Press.”

‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’

A Las Vegas wedding chapel owner would definitely have some stories to tell! And that’s the premise of a new play called “Four Weddings and an Elvis” that’s set to hit the stage here in the Mid-South soon. Brian Everson joined us to talk about the play.