MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas are looking for a suspect in a deadly home invasion, and they say he was last seen in Memphis.

Melvin Jefferson III is at large and wanted by police. Three other suspects already are in custody.

He is one of four men wanted in connection with a home invasion in Helena-West Helena back in November that left one man dead and another injured.