Ford issues recall to replace Takata airbag inflators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford has updated its list of vehicles that have been recalled over airbag problems.

According to report, the company plans to replace Takata airbag inflators that could explode and spew shrapnel at passengers. Most of those vehicles are in the U.S., making it a part of the largest recall in American history.

The following have been recalled:

2005-2011 Ford Mustang

2005-2006 Ford GT

2004-2011 Ford Ranger built in North America

2006-2011 Ford Fusion

2007-2010 Ford Edge

2006 Lincoln Zephyr

2007-2011 Lincoln MKZ

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

2006-2011 Mercury Milan

