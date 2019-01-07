Ford issues recall to replace Takata airbag inflators
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford has updated its list of vehicles that have been recalled over airbag problems.
According to report, the company plans to replace Takata airbag inflators that could explode and spew shrapnel at passengers. Most of those vehicles are in the U.S., making it a part of the largest recall in American history.
The following have been recalled:
- 2005-2011 Ford Mustang
- 2005-2006 Ford GT
- 2004-2011 Ford Ranger built in North America
- 2006-2011 Ford Fusion
- 2007-2010 Ford Edge
- 2006 Lincoln Zephyr
- 2007-2011 Lincoln MKZ
- 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
- 2006-2011 Mercury Milan
