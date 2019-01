× Corinth police warn of counterfeit bills

CORINTH, Miss. — Authorities in Corinth are warning people to look out for some funny money being passed around town.

The police department posted on Facebook that counterfeit bills are being circulated in Corinth.

They said people should look for bills “with any type of Chinese markings on the front or back.”

If you see any bills matching that description or know of someone passing those bills, contact the Corinth Police Department at (662) 286-3377.