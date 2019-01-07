City, county program to pay $1 for used tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County residents can help get rid of blight while making some money.

The Tire Redemption Program will pay out $1 per tire from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Liberty Tire Recycling, 3000 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

There is a limit of 250 tires per day, and people bringing in the tires have to have a valid ID showing they are Memphis or Shelby County residents. They cannot be professional tire haulers.

The city and county have $55,000 to give to citizens.

The last time this program was held was six years ago.

The goal is to spark neighborhood cleanup, cut down on illegal tire dumping, and protect the environment.