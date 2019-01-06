Shooting in southeast Memphis kills one, injures another

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Memphis.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Waterside near Quince and Riverdale at 10 p.m.

One male victim was found there and pronounced dead, police said.

Another male victim was found at St. Francis Hospital. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition but has since been released, police said.

Preliminary information indicated the victim knew the suspect, police said.

No one has been arrested. Please call 528-CASH with any tips.

35.060531 -89.829019