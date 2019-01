MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police cruiser hit a light pole Saturday night, knocking out power to about 1,600 customers in Frayser.

Police confirmed an officer was involved in an accident near Frayser Boulevard and Steele sometime before 10 p.m.

MLGW also confirmed a car hit a light pole at that intersection, and said power was out for hours.

The utility company’s outage map showed no outages in Frayser by Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was not injured.