Man charged after robbing neighborhood seemingly at random

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police said he targeted people in one Southeast Memphis neighborhood, robbing one man and almost killing another.

John Wolfe is now facing charges that could put him in prison for decades.

Investigators said he rode around the neighborhood with a getaway driver in the middle of the afternoon Saturday, seemingly picking people at random to rob.

“Told me, ‘You no speak nothing, or I kill you,’ and put a gun to my head,” one victim said.

WREG isn’t naming the victim because he said he’s in fear for his and his family’s lives.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wolfe first hit a home on Watson Road. Court records show he drove up with his accomplice, pulled a gun on a man outside and demanded money. That man refused, and that’s when police said Wolfe tried to shoot him in the head but missed.

Detectives said the man hid behind a car as Wolfe shot at him again, before getting back into the car and speeding off.

Then two hours later, court records show Wolfe and his friend targeted another home a few blocks away on Fredericks Avenue.

The victim at that home said Wolfe put a gun to his head in his driveway and took $150 before driving off.

He said he didn’t put up a fight and told Wolfe to take everything.

“Take my money, put my wallet right here, take all my money and my wallet,” he said.

Inside the house were that man’s two children, brother and sister-in-law.

The money, he said, can be replaced, but he said he feels lucky that his and his family’s lives were spared. That moment has been replaying again and again in his mind.

“Not sleeping good,” he said. “I’m sleeping, then I remember the guys coming here to my door.”

He said he can’t shake the feeling that he and his family aren’t safe in their own home.

“I’m going to stay in the house,” he said. “My daughters and brother, stay in the house.”

Wolfe is facing a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Investigators haven’t named the second suspect. Wolfe will be in court Monday morning.