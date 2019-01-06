× Loved ones say elderly couple killed in house fire in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire in Southwest Memphis leaves a community grieving the loss of two neighbors.

Loved ones told WREG an elderly couple didn’t survive when their home caught fire Saturday morning.

“When I looked up the street, the only thing I could see was fire trucks, police cars,” Herbert Jackson said. “The street was blocked off. The police directly in front of my house.”

He said all attention was on the home a few doors down on West Peebles.

“They stay three houses up. They are elderly people,” he said.

The Memphis fire watch commander told WREG they got to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and took two people to the hospital.

Loved ones said they died at the hospital.

MFD hasn’t said what started the fire or released any names.

“I would like to know what exactly happened to my neighbors,” Jackson said. “Went to bed thinking about it; woke up thinking about it.”

WREG will update this story once we learn more information.