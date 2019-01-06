× Chandler Parsons and Grizzlies agree on separation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace says Chandler Parsons has chosen to continue rehabilitation in Los Angeles out of the options Memphis gave the 30-year-old forward.

Wallace issued a statement Sunday night after ESPN.com reported that the Grizzlies and Parsons had agreed to a split.

Parsons has played three games in the third season of the four-year, $94 million contract he signed in July 2016. Limited by injuries, he played a combined 70 games over the first two seasons of that contract, but his agent told The Commercial Appeal on Dec. 28 that Parsons had been cleared and was ready to play.

Wallace says the Grizzlies met with Parsons and spoke with both the forward and his representation numerous times during his rehab on how to “integrate a healthy and effective Chandler back onto the floor.” The Grizzlies gave options for Parsons to choose from including a three-game stint in Memphis with their G League team, the Hustle, rehab in Memphis or in Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies GM says that leaves Memphis continuing to monitor Parsons’ progress.