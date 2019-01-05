× SCSO: Burglary suspect shot after trying to hit deputy with vehicle

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A deputy shot a fleeing suspect who then led law enforcement on a chase to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning.

SCSO said the deputy was trying to apprehend a suspect who was allegedly breaking into a vehicle at the Home Inn & Suites on the 7900 block of Lowrance, near Hacks Cross Road and 385.

The suspect jumped in a parked vehicle and tried to hit the deputy, who was alone. The deputy fired two shots at the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies pursued the suspect to Baptist Hospital, where the person was taken into custody.

The deputy was not hurt. The suspect is being treated at Regional One and is non-critical condition, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office has not named the suspect or said whether that person is facing charges.

35.034597 -89.797718