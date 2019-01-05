× Man steals air conditioning unit from Subway near Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole the air conditioning unit from the back of a Subway restaurant in Cordova.

The theft happened a a Subway restaurant near Shelby Farms Park at 14 Timber Creek Drive at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 28. The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the suspect tying the air conditioning unit to the back of his white 2010-2014 Dodge Ram with the drive-out tag number D324883.

The while male suspect is described as having a full beard, around 6-foot, 35-40 years old and wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.