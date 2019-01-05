× Man found shot to death in car in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 6200 block of Arbor Creek Trail at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found one man inside of a car and determined that he had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.