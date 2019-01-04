× Tigers land new offensive coordinator Kevin Johns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Johns has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach at Memphis it was announced by head coach Mike Norvell, Friday. Johns spent the 2018 season as the OC at Texas Tech after spending 2017 as the OC and quarterbacks’ coach at Western Michigan.

“I am so excited to announced that Kevin Johns, his wife, Krista, and three boys, Logan, Tyler and Carter, are joining the Tiger football family,” Norvell said. “Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as one of the most innovative offensive minds in the country. He has consistently been a part of top offenses in the country year in and year out while showcasing top playmakers throughout a variety of ways. He is well-rounded in his skill set, as he has coached multiple positions throughout his career, with a specialty in developing quarterbacks. Coach Johns will add another dimension to our offense which will allow us to continue to be among the nation’s best.”

At Texas Tech last season, Johns guided a Red Raider offense that ranked fourth in the country with 352.6 passing yards per game and 12th with 485.2 total yards per game. The previous season, Johns helped Western Michigan rank 25th in the country with 33.9 points per game. The Broncos sported a balanced offense under Johns’ tutelage, also ranking 21st in the country with 224.8 rushing yards per game.

Before his one-season stop at Western Michigan, Johns spent six seasons at Indiana (2011-16), the final three as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Hoosiers rewrote 54 school records during Johns’ time there, including single season marks for points, total yards, passing yards and rushing yards. In 2015, Indiana joined elite company having a 3,500-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver. Johns, who also coached quarterbacks at Indiana over his final three seasons, also assisted with coaching wide receivers after arriving as a co-offensive coordinator in 2011.

In 2013, Indiana had five 1,000-yard receivers playing at the same time. One of them was Cody Latimer, who was one of eight NFL draftees during Johns’ time in Bloomington, another was Shane Wynn, who closed his career among the top four in multiple career categories at Indiana, including receptions (189), 250-yard games (13), 200-yard games (19), four-touchdown games (5) and all-purpose yards (4,429) before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

Indiana was the second Big 10 employer for Johns. From 2004-2011, Johns was on staff at Northwestern. He joined the staff as an assistant coach with the running backs from 2004-05 and began working with the wide receivers and serving as the Wildcats’ recruiting coordinator in 2006-07. He added passing game coordinator duties to his work slate in 2008, and served in that role for three seasons before joining the staff at Indiana in 2011.

A starter for two seasons at the University of Dayton, Johns was part of teams that went 20-1 in his time at Dayton, helping him earn Division I-AA All-American honors. He graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1998 and went on to receive his master’s degree in 2001 from Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy.

After completing his undergraduate degree, Johns served for three seasons at Northwestern as a graduate assistant (1999-2001). He then spent two seasons as the wide receivers’ coach at the University of Richmond (2002-03) before returning to Northwestern for his second stint.

Johns and his wife, Krista, have twin sons, Logan and Tyler, and a third son, Carter.