Suspects accused in multiple armed robberies have been charged, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects have been charged after various armed robberies around the city of Memphis.

The first happened on December 19 at the Mapco gas station on Summer Avenue. An employee said a woman came inside the business and went to restroom. She then exited the business just moments before an armed individual entered and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect then jumped in a white car and drove away.

Ten days later, police said the same suspects hit the Beauty Plaza on East Shelby Drive. Again, the woman went inside the business, surveyed the inside of the store and then left. Moments later, her accomplice entered. He ordered everyone to the front of the business and demanded cash from the register.

Then on Thursday, police caught there wanted suspects after the Metro PCS on Elvis Presley Boulevard was hit, but this time by two men. After they stormed the building, both suspects jumped into a white car and sped away.

Officers were able to track them down and follow them all the way to the area of the Village Green Apartments. That’s when both male suspects took off on foot. They were later detained and identified as Calvin Barber and Shaun Smith.

The female suspect, Kenya Singleton, stayed in the car.

She later told police she was the getaway driver in each of the robberies. She also claimed Barber was the gunman in the robberies at the Mapco and Beauty Plaza. Both Barber and Smith were behind the robbery and the Metro PCS, she said.