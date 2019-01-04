× Police: Man beats up woman after she wouldn’t let him smoke marijuana in the house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was taken into custody after a woman claimed he beat her when she told him not to smoke marijuana in a home.

The incident happened on Sunday in the 7800 block of Autumn Hollow Drive.

The woman said it all started when she told Andrew Fitzgerald not to smoke marijuana inside the home. The 28-year-old became upset and pulled her by the hair causing her to fall. She said he then began choking her with his hands to the point where she passed out.

The victim said she was also kicked multiple times by the suspect before he fled the scene.

An ambulance transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Fitzgerald was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault. He’s scheduled to be in court next week.