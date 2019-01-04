Neatly stacked tires become eyesore and mystery in North Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of used tires were stacked in front of a vacant business at the intersection of Austin Peay and Mudville Road in North Shelby County. Neatly arranged near the intersection, the tires have become both an eyesore and a mystery for people passing by.

"Every day for the last 12 years, I've been driving down this road," said Brenda Roach, who lives in Brighton, Tennessee. "For the last few months, I noticed all these tires in front of this store, and it's kind of an eyesore."

Roach had a few choice words for the "tire graveyard" on Austin Peay Highway.

"It's distracting," she said. "It's hideous."

WREG could not find any indication that the tires are either for sale or free for the taking, and they appear to be all used.

"I'm surprised they don't get taken," Roach said. "I guess they're no good, or someone would have taken them, I'm sure. Maybe they're just bad tires. I've never really looked at them this closely."

Shelby County Code Enforcement received a complaint about the tires Dec. 26 and sent an inspector to the site Friday morning.

WREG found that the owner is Kia Properties, LLC in Germantown.

At the business in Germantown, WREG found a code enforcement inspector also looking for the owner. The inspector declined to talk but did leave a courtesy citation taped to the front door of the business. A man at the business said the owner was out of town, and he said he will make sure the tires are taken up.

WREG still does not know where the tires came from or who took the time to stack them in pairs and line them up side-by-side.

Regardless, Roach said the mess is probably why there have been so many accidents along that stretch of highway.

"It's just distracting," she said. "Because you just stare at them when you're driving down this two-lane highway. You just stare at the tires. You're not watching the road. "