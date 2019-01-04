× Memphis general manager apologizes for post-game incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace has apologized to Memphis’ fans for an apparent altercation following the team’s latest loss.

Wallace said Thursday that the Grizzlies had an “emotionally-charged” meeting Wednesday night after a 101-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was Memphis’ 10th loss in 13 games.

“When losing happens, obviously emotions get frayed and we’re very passionate and competitive people in this game,” Wallace said. “Unfortunately, we had an incident.”

The Athletic reported Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi were involved in an altercation . After practice Thursday, both Casspi and Temple spoke with Temple describing what happened as “brothers getting into it.”

“Some things were said and some things happened,” Temple said. “At the end of the day we’re brothers. We’ve known each other since we were rookies. At the end of the day, we came out of that meeting … on the same page and we’re moving on from it.”

Memphis now is 10th in the West after a 12-5 start that had the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference in November.

“Obviously, whatever happens between our locker room should stay in the locker room,” Casspi said. “I think all of us as a group obviously frustrated with the situation.”

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff took more than 30 minutes to meet with reporters after the latest loss over what he called a “conversation that needed to be had.” Veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley were the only players in the locker room when it opened.

Wallace said he was concerned at how quickly news of the incident spread and discipline will be handled internally.