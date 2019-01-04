× Man stabbed in moving car; seeks help at Tipton County gas station

ATOKA, Tenn. — A man was detained after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Atoka near the Tipton County-Shelby County line.

Police said four people were in a car travelling north on Highway 51 into Tipton County when two of the men in the car got into a fight.

One of the men stabbed the other man and fled, Atoka Police Chief Jessie Poole said.

The car then pulled into the Shell gas station at Highway 51 and Simmons for the victim to get medical attention. Police said the victim was seriously injured.

Police apprehended the suspect a short distance down the road near the Dollar General at Highway 51 and Tracy Road. The victim is about 40 years old, and the suspect is about 32, police said.

The suspect was arrested on unrelated charges and has not yet been charged in connection to the stabbing.

WREG will provide updates as they are given to us.