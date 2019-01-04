Live at 9: Fixing the truancy problem, free programming classes & Reagan Strange

Mentoring program helps to fight truancy problems

Truancy is a problem that’s long-plagued Shelby County Schools, but a mentoring program with the District Attorney’s Office hopes to not only decrease numbers but give back to the community. District Attorney Amy Weirich, Ty’juan Williams and Trumain Gholson joined us to talk about the impact of the program.

Free computer programming classes

Careers in technology have typically been reserved to those with a four year degree in computer science or a related field. But that’s no longer the case. To help adults looking to learn, Southwest Tennessee Community College has teamed up with Launch Code to offer free computer programming classes.

Music with Reagan Strange

This Germantown native and singer is no stranger to the stage. At 14, Reagan Strange has already shared the spotlight with artists like Craig Morgan, Luke Combs and even contestants on the NBC show “The Voice.”She performed for us live on News Channel 3.