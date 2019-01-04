× Hernando police arrest business executive after camera allegedly found in women’s bathroom

HERNANDO, Miss. — The CFO of a local company has been arrested after being accused of filming female employees inside the business.

David Moore was charged with photographing/filming without permission after a female employee called Hernando police this week asking for an escort.

She said she was quitting her job at Moore Advanced after discovering a camera in the ladies bathroom.

She told police she had noticed the device for some time, but it wasn’t until this week that she went and inspected what she described as a USB-like device. She then found the device online and that’s when she said she realized it was a camera.

Moore was arrested and then released after paying a $50,000 bond.