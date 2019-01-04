× Dropped cell phone leads police straight to accused church burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dropped cellphone at the scene of a crime led police straight to the man they say is responsible.

On December 1, officers were called to the New Liberty Baptist Church on East Raines Road after someone broke a window. They later discovered through the security cameras that an unknown man had entered the church and then went room to room, damaging a door in the process.

It’s unclear if he was looking for something specific.

Officers caught a break in the case when they found a cell phone outside that broken window. They were able to determine it belonged to Larry Harris.

Harris came to the police station on January 3 and admitted to his role in the crime. He was charged with burglary.