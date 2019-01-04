× Covington Pike car salesman saves Texas doctor thousands after identity stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis car dealer’s gut reaction saved a Texas doctor thousands of dollars after his identity was stolen by a man reportedly trying to buy a new vehicle.

On Thursday, a man walked into the Gossett Dodge dealership on Covington Pike looking to purchase a silver 2019 Dodge Durango SRT. The estimated value of the car was $73,363.

The employee said the man gave him a name, date of birth and the social security number of a doctor out of Texas.

Feeling uneasy, the man told police he looked up the doctor’s information online and called the office manager for his practice. That individual then sent a photo of the doctor to the employee, who immediately called police after seeing that the two men were not the same person.

Investigators later identified the man trying to purchase the car as Joseph Frix. He was charged with identity theft, forgery and criminal attempt to wit theft of property.