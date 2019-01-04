Bus driver being hailed a hero after early morning fire on Tennessee interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bus driver was hailed a hero after a bus traveling down the interstate in Nashville suddenly caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to CNN affiliate WZTV, the bus was traveling from Music City to Clarksville when the driver, Lonnie McGee, noticed one of his emergency warning lights went off. He pulled off to the side of I-24 and that’s when things took a sudden turn.

Passengers in the back of the bus reported smelling smoke. Moments later a fire broke out on the bus.

One of those passengers, Kerry Fraley, applauded McGee, saying he acted quickly to get everyone out of danger.

“I’m just thankful that I was there to assist them getting them off the bus, and nobody’s injured, and I’m thankful for that,” McGee said.

Thankfully everyone made it off the bus safely.