14-year-old charged with murder after Christmas Eve shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with first-degree murder, robbery and other charges after a Christmas Eve shooting that left one male victim dead.

The first victim of the shooting at 2465 Ketchum died from his injuries, and the second victim was recently listed as critical at Regional One Hospital.

