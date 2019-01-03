× Video released of couple responsible for multiple robberies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released video of a couple they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies around the city.

The video released on Wednesday was from a robbery that happened on December 29 at the Beauty Plaza.

Police said the female suspect entered the East Shelby Drive business, surveyed the inside of the store and then left. Moments later, her accomplice entered. He ordered everyone to the front of the business and demanded cash from the register.

Both suspects were then seen leaving in an unknown vehicle.

Police said these two is believed to be responsible for multiple robberies in our area.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.